Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) Reopens Outstation On Assumption Island

The Seychelles Defence Forces has resumed permanent presence on Assumption Island with the deployment of a detachment of soldiers to man the Seychelles Coast Guard Station there.

The station provides the SDF with a forward operating platform to support its operations in the South West of Seychelles EEZ, as well as to be able to react to incidents in the vicinity of Assumption Island. This is in line with the SDF's constitutional mandate.

Assumption facilities also contain surveillance equipment which forms part of the SDF Coastal Surveillance Radar System network.

Apart from Assumption, SDF also has military presence on Aldabra Atoll.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.