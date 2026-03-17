Karnataka Summer Rains: Lightning Strike Sets Transformer On Fire In Kodagu More Rain Likely

Residents of Kodagu, who had been grappling with intense and unseasonal heat over the past few weeks, finally experienced much-needed relief as widespread rainfall lashed the region on Monday evening. The sudden change in weather brought down temperatures and refreshed the atmosphere, offering respite to residents and farmers alike. However, the downpour was accompanied by thunder, lightning, and hailstorms, which also caused damage and raised concerns in several areas.

Lightning Strike Damages Transformer

During a heavy thundershower on Monday night, a lightning strike hit a power transformer near Ambala in Mugatageri village of Ponnampet taluk. The impact caused the transformer to catch fire immediately. Fortunately, there were no residential buildings in the vicinity, preventing a potentially major disaster. Officials from BESCOM promptly reached the spot, assessed the situation, and initiated measures to ensure safety and prevent further hazards.

Hailstorm Disrupts Traffic

Several parts of Kodagu witnessed hailstorms along with the evening rain, briefly disrupting vehicular movement. Despite the inconvenience, many residents were seen enjoying the sudden spell of rain, walking through the showers after enduring days of oppressive heat.

Widespread Rainfall Across the Region

Areas such as Shirangala, Hebbale, and Betri recorded heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. The showers brought much-needed moisture to parched fields, rejuvenating agricultural land that had been struggling due to dry conditions.

Relief for Coffee and Pepper Growers

The rainfall is expected to significantly benefit coffee and black pepper cultivators in the region. With plantations heavily dependent on timely rains, the showers are likely to support crop health and improve yield prospects.

More Rain Likely in the Coming Days

The weather department has forecast further rainfall across several parts of the state over the next few days, raising hopes for continued relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.