Glass Skin At Home: Check Out Easy DIY Remedies Inspired By Korean Beauty

Grate a potato and a cucumber and apply their juice to your face. Wash it off after 10 minutes. This combination is really beneficial for the skin. Potato and cucumber juice helps remove dark spots and blemishes, giving your face a natural glow. For best results, repeat this process four times a week.

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