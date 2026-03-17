Glass Skin At Home: Check Out Easy DIY Remedies Inspired By Korean Beauty

(MENAFN
- AsiaNet News) The Korean beauty craze is taking over India, and everyone wants that 'glass skin' look. If you're also dreaming of it, you can use some simple things right from your kitchen. These remedies will give you a fantastic glow at practically zero cost.
Every girl wants a spotless, radiant face, and right now, the 'glass skin' trend is all the rage. Some people try expensive parlour treatments, while others stick to home remedies. But for a long-lasting glow, you can find everything you need right in your kitchen. These super affordable ingredients can help you achieve that perfect look.
Rice water is a zero-cost magic ingredient for your skin. It makes your face glow instantly. You can use it in many ways, but it works best as a toner. Just collect the water after washing rice and store it in a spray bottle in the fridge. Spray it on your face two or three times a day, leave it for 10 minutes, and then wash it off. You'll see your skin tone getting clearer and more radiant in just a few days. You can also apply the starchy water from cooked rice, what we call 'maad'.
Honey is a staple in almost every Indian kitchen, and it's great for your face too. It acts as a natural moisturiser, keeping your skin hydrated. Just apply a spoonful of plain honey directly to your face. After 10 minutes, wash it off thoroughly with cold water. This simple trick makes your skin super soft and gives it a beautiful glow within days.
If you start using curd on your face instead of a regular facewash, your skin will thank you. Just take two spoons of curd and gently massage it onto your skin. It cleanses your skin deeply from within. Not only that, it also makes your skin start to glow.
Grate a potato and a cucumber and apply their juice to your face. Wash it off after 10 minutes. This combination is really beneficial for the skin. Potato and cucumber juice helps remove dark spots and blemishes, giving your face a natural glow. For best results, repeat this process four times a week.
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