Explosions Rock Dubai Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Explosions have been heard in Dubai amid ongoing escalation in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Reports indicate that ballistic missiles launched from Iran caused at least three explosions in different parts of the city. Prior to the attack, local authorities reportedly sent emergency alerts to residents' mobile phones, warning of a potential ballistic missile threat and urging them to immediately seek shelter in safe areas.

The incident comes against the backdrop of rising tensions after negotiations between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program failed to yield a concrete agreement. Since February 28, the United States and Israel have conducted airstrikes on Iranian targets. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. military facilities across the region.

On the first day of the strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military officials, was reported killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected his son, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting multiple countries across the Middle East.

U.S. casualties are reported at 13 killed and more than 140 injured.

The conflict has also put regional energy infrastructure and maritime transport routes at serious risk. Heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have driven a sharp increase in global oil prices, while several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.