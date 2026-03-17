Azerbaijan And Pakistani Fms Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

According to AzerNEWS, the information was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on its official account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

During the call, the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.