Pawmenities Wins Best Pet Services And Best Dog Daycare 2025 In Boston

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Award-winning pet care company Pawmenities serves Greater Boston with 100% cage-free dog boarding, luxury daycare, professional training, and full-service grooming at two locations.

BOSTON, MA - March 17, 2026 - Pawmenities (pawmenities), Boston's top-rated cage-free luxury dog boarding and daycare company, has been named Best Pet Services in Boston 2025 by Stellar Business and Best Dog Daycare 2025 by Insider Weekly-bringing its total to six major industry awards since 2021. With two locations serving the Greater Boston area including Boston Seaport and the North Shore in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Pawmenities continues to set the standard for premium pet care in New England.

Redefining Dog Boarding in Boston and the North Shore

Founded by Ethan Money and Elisa Voss, Pawmenities was born from a simple mission: to eliminate the traditional kennel model and replace it with a cage-free, home-like environment where every dog receives individualized attention, enrichment, and around-the-clock supervision. The company has since grown to serve more than 500 pets across its Boston Seaport and North Shore locations, earning a 4.9-star Google rating and over 250 five-star reviews from pet parents throughout Massachusetts.

"We didn't just want to build a better kennel. We wanted to make the kennel obsolete," said Elisa Voss, Co-Founder of Pawmenities. "Dogs deserve freedom, comfort, and friends-the cages had to go."

Comprehensive Luxury Pet Services for Greater Boston

Luxury Dog Boarding - Starting at $75 per night, Pawmenities offers fully cage-free overnight boarding with 24/7 live-in staff, boutique groups of 10 or fewer dogs, 3–5 daily photo and video updates, luxury Mercedes transport, and real beds in a home-like setting. Available at both the Boston Seaport and North Shore Lynnfield locations.

Luxury Dog Daycare - Pawmenities' daycare program features a 1:3 staff-to-dog ratio-significantly exceeding the industry standard of 1:15 or higher-along with complimentary Mercedes chauffeur pickup and drop-off service, daily enrichment activities, and 1–2 iMessage photo updates for pet parents. Serving dog owners across Boston, Beverly, Salem, Marblehead, and the North Shore.

Board and Train Programs - Professional dog training combined with luxury boarding accommodations, offered in one-week ($999), two-week ($1,799), and one-month ($2,499) packages. Each program includes daily training sessions, video progress updates, and comprehensive owner training upon completion. Over 500 dogs have been successfully trained through the Pawmenities program.

Dog Grooming and Spa - Full-service grooming including baths, breed-specific haircuts, blueberry facials, nail trims, and spa treatments. Available at both Boston-area locations by appointment.

Award-Winning Recognition and National Press Coverage

Pawmenities has been recognized with six major awards since 2021, including Best Pet Hospitality in Boston 2024 (Best of Best Review), Best in Pet Hospitality 2024 (Boston Weekly), Best Pet Services in Boston 2025 (Stellar Business), and Best Dog Daycare 2025 (Insider Weekly). The company has earned more than 17 press features in nationally recognized publications including Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, The Globe and Mail, AP News, Daily Paws, CEO Weekly, and New York Telegraph.

Two Convenient Locations Serving Greater Boston

Boston Seaport - 1 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, MA. Serving pet owners in Seaport, South Boston, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown Boston, Cambridge, and surrounding neighborhoods.

North Shore - 100 Market Street, Lynnfield, MA. Serving pet owners in Lynnfield, Beverly, Salem, Marblehead, Peabody, Danvers, Swampscott, Saugus, and communities throughout the North Shore of Massachusetts.

About Pawmenities

Pawmenities is Boston's premier cage-free luxury dog boarding, daycare, training, and grooming company. Founded by Ethan Money and Elisa Voss, the company operates two locations in Boston Seaport and Lynnfield, Massachusetts, serving pet parents across Greater Boston and the North Shore. With a 4.9-star Google rating, 250+ five-star reviews, 500+ happy pets served, and six major industry awards, Pawmenities has transformed pet hospitality from a service into an experience. For more information, visit pawmenities or call (617) 890-7387

Text: (617) 917-2422

MEDIA CONTACT

Organization: Pawmenities

Website: pawmenities

Contact: Ethan Money, Co-Founder

Email:...

Phone: (617) 890-7387

Text: (617) 917-2422

Locations: Boston Seaport, MA & Lynnfield (North Shore), MA