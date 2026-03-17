“Cuban Sliders” By Alexander Bentley Receives The Literary Titan Book Award

MENAFN - GetNews) -p style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" src="https://www.globalnewslines.com/uploads/2026/03/6676c6192e8a260733714d414309e32e.jpg" alt="" />Award-winning author Alexander Bentley has earned new recognition for his latest novel, Cuban Sliders, which has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award. The accolade celebrates books that deliver excellence in storytelling, originality, and literary craft, and Cuban Sliders stands out as a bold and gripping addition to Bentley's acclaimed Bureau Archives Trilogy.

Set in 1951 across Cuba and the Grenadines, Cuban Sliders is a noir-inflected Cold War thriller that explores memory, power, and the danger of a world where certainty arrives too soon. In this third installment of the trilogy, time itself is no longer behaving as it should. When a Soviet scientist from a Cuban rum distillery is discovered in Havana, grotesquely aged, former Bureau operative Max Calder is forced back into a shadowy world he believed he had left behind. At the center of the mystery is the Mirror, an experimental technology capable of fracturing time, now evolving into a widening web that entangles minds as easily as moments.

As Calder and Alicia Rayes pursue the truth, they uncover an even more disturbing development: Decision Locking, a process that strips away dissent and collapses debate until one future remains. With Soviet forces, CIA ambitions, and betrayal inside British intelligence converging around them, Calder must decide whether the Mirror can be contained or if it must be erased entirely.

The Literary Titan review praised Cuban Sliders as“a spy-fi mystery” that pulls Max Calder“back into the shadows of 1951,” highlighting Bentley's ability to blend“first-person noir” with vivid, atmospheric storytelling and philosophical depth. The review commended the novel's immersive settings, its“pulpy snap,” and the unsettling power of its central concept, describing Decision Locking as“closer to a hallway where all the doors quietly vanish except one.” Literary Titan also noted that the novel will resonate strongly with readers who enjoy Cold War espionage, science fiction, film-noir mood, and thrillers that ask moral questions while delivering suspense, infiltration, and shifting loyalties.

Cuban Sliders is available for preorder now on Amazon Kindle. Paperback and hardback editions will be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble on April 12th. Readers are invited to discover the latest award-winning chapter in Alexander Bentley's Bureau Archives Trilogy.

With Cuban Sliders, Bentley continues to expand the boundaries of speculative espionage fiction. The novel builds on the strengths that have defined the Bureau Archives Trilogy while pushing its themes into even darker and more thought-provoking territory. Combining psychological tension, fractured timelines, and world-shifting stakes, Cuban Sliders confirms Alexander Bentley's place as a distinctive voice in genre-blending thriller fiction.

Readers and reviewers alike have praised Bentley's ability to fuse classic spy fiction with speculative science, creating stories that feel both intellectually provocative and viscerally immediate. The Literary Titan Book Award further cements Cuban Sliders as a standout title for fans of sophisticated thrillers and imaginative historical suspense.

About the Author

Alexander Bentley is an award-winning author and serial technology entrepreneur based in California. Over the course of his career, he has founded and led technology companies in both the United Kingdom and the United States, serving in senior leadership roles including CEO in public and private enterprises. His professional background includes extensive experience in secure communications, networking, technology innovation, and security-related work involving government and defense organizations, including the UK Ministry of Defence, the US Department of Defense, and major aerospace and defense companies.

With a background in physics and deep familiarity with quantum mechanics and quantum computing, Bentley brings a rare level of technical insight to his fiction. His novels are known for blending espionage, speculative science fiction, and psychological suspense into gritty, atmospheric thrillers that explore memory, identity, time, and power.

Originally raised in Henley-on-Thames and later near Stratford-upon-Avon in England, Bentley moved to the United States after founding a technology company that eventually went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange. In addition to writing fiction, he advises technology company leaders and startups on strategy and fundraising, writes technology research papers, and speaks at business and technology conferences around the world.

Writing under the name Alexander Bentley, he is the author of the Bureau Archives Trilogy and the Max Calder Short Stories, and he continues to expand his Cold War Spy-Fi universe with the follow-up series, The Consensus Files.