Bruno Mars Refuses Throwing Shade At Taylor Swift

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has assured that he isn't throwing shade at pop icon Taylor Swift. Bruno Mars became the focus of online discussion over the weekend after fans noticed he appeared to“like” a post on X criticising Taylor Swift.

However, the singer later distanced himself from the message, and publicly praised the singer, reports 'Female First UK'.

Several social media users claimed that the 40-year-old singer had briefly liked a post featuring a video of Taylor Swift performing alongside a caption that read,“Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her”.

As per 'Female First UK', the post was widely circulated but was incorrectly labelled as coming from BTS' official account, despite not appearing on the group's page.

As screenshots spread, Bruno addressed the situation directly, making clear he had no issue with Taylor. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter,“Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here”.

He followed with a second post urging users to keep interactions positive,“Spread Love on these apps”.

Pop Faction later reported that Bruno had removed the like that initially sparked the speculation. The incident comes after Bruno replaced Taylor, 37, at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His single 'I Just Might' reached the top spot in January, ending her 15-week run with 'The Fate of Ophelia' from her album 'The Life of a Showgirl'. The 'Bad Blood' hitmaker Taylor hasn't commented on the situation with her chart rival, though it seems there is no bad blood.