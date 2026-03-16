ATP Rankings: Sinner Moves Closer To Alcaraz After Indian Wells Open Victory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reduced the deficit with Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings after a magnificent performance in the Indian Wells Open tournament in which he beat Daniil Medvedev in the finals to clinch maiden title and start the season with a victory.

Sinner has strengthened his position at NO.2 with 11,400 points. He has gained 1000 points after the Indian Wells win. While despite the loss against Medvedev in the Semi Finals, Alcaraz still sits at the top with 13,550 points. However the difference between the Number 1 and 2 has been reduced to just 2150 points.

Novac Djokovic, who was beaten by Jack Draper in the round of 16 is placed at number 3 with 5370 points. However he is far away from Alcaraz and Sinner.

Alexander Zverev has reduced the gap with Djokovic for the third spot as he gained 350 points and is placed at number 4 with 4905 points and as Djokovic set to miss the Miami Open, Zverev can close the gap and attain the number three position after the tournament.

There are a couple of changes in the top 10 with Felix Auger-Aliassime moving up one place to No 8 with Ben Shelton dropping to No 9 while Medvedev returns to the top 10 after his impressive run to the final.

Sinner has also achieved a big milestone by beating Medvedev by 6 (6), 7-6 (4) on Sunday at the Indian Wells Open Final becoming just the third man in history to complete the set of six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles.

Sinner was impressive in the whole tournament as he didn't drop a single set in all the matches he played with this, the 24-year-old also became the first man to win consecutive Masters 1000 titles without losing a set since the series began in 1990.