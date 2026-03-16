NHRI Denounces Iranian Strikes On UAE Territory Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

National Human Rights Institution has issued a strong condemnation of Iranian military attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, describing the strikes as a grave violation of sovereignty and a direct threat to civilian safety and fundamental human rights.

The institution said the attacks, which have involved missiles and drones striking or attempting to strike locations across the country since late February, amount to an unacceptable assault on the rights and security of people living in the federation. Officials stressed that such actions jeopardise the right to life, personal security and the broader safety of communities residing within the country's borders.

According to the institution's statement, the strikes represent a serious breach of international law and humanitarian principles. The NHRI said that the targeting of civilian infrastructure and residential areas, whether intentional or resulting from falling debris after interceptions, has created risks that extend beyond military considerations and into the realm of human rights protection. The organisation underlined that safeguarding civilians must remain a priority during any armed confrontation and that attacks affecting populated areas cannot be justified.

Authorities have reported that the wave of hostilities began after a major escalation in regional tensions tied to a wider confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel. As the conflict expanded, Iran launched ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward several Gulf states, including the UAE. National defence systems intercepted many of the projectiles, though debris and impacts caused damage and casualties. Government figures indicated that at least three civilians were killed and dozens injured during the initial phase of the attacks.

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Damage has been recorded in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with explosions and falling debris affecting commercial districts and residential neighbourhoods. Facilities around transport and tourism hubs also experienced disruptions as emergency services responded to fires and structural damage triggered by intercepted missiles or drone fragments. Authorities imposed temporary flight restrictions and heightened security measures to ensure public safety while air defence units remained on alert.

Human rights officials emphasised that the attacks have placed civilian populations under psychological and physical strain. The NHRI said the effects of missile strikes extend beyond immediate casualties, as families, expatriate workers and visitors may face anxiety and displacement caused by repeated alerts and disruptions to daily life. The institution noted that international human rights law obliges all parties to avoid harm to non-combatants and to respect the principles of proportionality and distinction during armed conflict.

Expressions of sympathy were extended to families who lost relatives and to those injured during the incidents. The NHRI conveyed condolences to the victims' families and wished those wounded a swift recovery. It also announced plans to continue monitoring the humanitarian consequences of the conflict by coordinating with hospitals and relevant authorities to assess the needs of affected individuals.

Officials indicated that teams from the institution will conduct field visits to medical facilities and other locations where victims are receiving treatment and assistance. The visits are intended to ensure that those impacted by the attacks have access to medical care, psychological support and other essential services. The NHRI said that documenting the experiences of victims will be important in evaluating the long-term human rights implications of the strikes.

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Political leaders across the UAE have condemned the attacks in similar terms, calling them an escalation that undermines regional stability and international norms. Government representatives have maintained that the federation retains the right to defend its territory and protect its residents under international law. Officials have also urged restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent the conflict from spreading further across the Gulf.

The crisis forms part of a broader regional confrontation that erupted after large-scale military operations against Iranian targets earlier in the year. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes aimed at installations linked to its adversaries and at Gulf states hosting foreign military assets. Analysts say the widening scope of the conflict has placed commercial hubs and energy infrastructure across the region under heightened risk.

Strategic sites such as ports, oil facilities and financial districts have been placed under tighter security as governments attempt to shield critical infrastructure from further attacks. Energy markets and shipping routes have also felt the impact of the instability, with oil export terminals and maritime traffic facing periodic disruptions amid heightened security checks and warnings to vessels operating in the Gulf.

Human rights organisations and diplomatic actors continue to stress the need for restraint and adherence to international humanitarian law. The NHRI said the protection of civilians must remain central to any response to the conflict, warning that continued attacks on populated areas would deepen humanitarian concerns and increase the risk of long-term instability across the region.

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