Abu Dhabi Iftar Honours People Of Determination Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Community volunteers, disability advocates and families gathered in Abu Dhabi for a Ramadan Iftar organised by Wajeb Volunteering Association, an initiative aimed at celebrating inclusion and strengthening social support for people of determination. The event, held in cooperation with Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the“We Are All with People of Determination” Association, brought together participants from across the capital in an atmosphere that blended the traditions of Ramadan with a message of civic engagement.

Organisers described the gathering as part of a broader effort to ensure that individuals with disabilities remain active participants in community life. Dozens of guests attended the evening meal, including people of determination, volunteers, caregivers and officials working in the social development sector. Activities during the event focused on fostering interaction, encouraging participation in volunteer programmes and highlighting initiatives designed to support inclusion in the United Arab Emirates.

Wajeb Volunteering Association has built a reputation in the capital for organising humanitarian and social initiatives linked to national events, religious occasions and public awareness campaigns. Ramadan programmes form a core part of its activities, with volunteers distributing meals, coordinating community gatherings and supporting charitable work throughout the holy month. The Iftar for people of determination reflected a growing emphasis on ensuring that community initiatives reach vulnerable or underrepresented groups.

Officials involved in the programme emphasised the importance of collaboration between voluntary organisations and government bodies. The Zayed Authority for People of Determination, which operates under the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, has played a central role in advancing services and programmes for individuals with disabilities. Its initiatives cover education, rehabilitation, employment support and social integration, reflecting the wider policy framework adopted across the federation to promote equality and accessibility.

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Representatives attending the Iftar noted that events of this kind reinforce the principle that community development relies not only on government programmes but also on volunteer engagement. Social organisations have increasingly become partners in implementing initiatives that promote inclusive participation, especially during Ramadan when charitable activities intensify across the country.

Guests attending the gathering included people of determination who participate in educational and training programmes run by the Zayed Authority. Several families also took part in the event, underscoring the role of community networks in supporting individuals with disabilities. Volunteers assisted with the distribution of meals, coordinated seating arrangements and facilitated activities designed to encourage interaction among participants.

Advocates for disability inclusion have pointed to the significance of such initiatives in building public awareness. Events that bring together people with disabilities and the broader community help challenge stereotypes and highlight the contributions individuals with different abilities make to society. Across the Emirates, government agencies and civil organisations have sought to integrate people of determination into mainstream social, educational and economic life.

The UAE has adopted policies aimed at strengthening accessibility and participation for people with disabilities, using the term“people of determination” as part of a national strategy focused on empowerment. Programmes in education and employment seek to expand opportunities while improving infrastructure, assistive technologies and training services. The approach emphasises equal access to public facilities and encourages institutions to adopt inclusive practices.

Volunteer organisations have increasingly aligned their activities with these policy goals. By organising gatherings such as the Ramadan Iftar in Abu Dhabi, groups like Wajeb Volunteering Association aim to complement official programmes with grassroots engagement. Participants said the event highlighted how volunteer networks can contribute to social cohesion while supporting national priorities related to inclusion and community welfare.

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Members of the organising team noted that the Ramadan setting added symbolic value to the gathering. The holy month traditionally encourages acts of charity, solidarity and community service, making it a period when volunteer initiatives expand across the country. Charitable meals, donation drives and outreach programmes often target groups requiring additional support, including low-income families, workers and people with disabilities.

Participants at the Abu Dhabi Iftar shared meals and conversations that organisers said helped strengthen connections between volunteers and beneficiaries of social programmes. Such interactions are viewed as a key element in building empathy and understanding, particularly for younger volunteers who are encouraged to participate in community initiatives during Ramadan.

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