Lower Dir Man Critically Ill In Saudi Arabia Family Seeks Govt Help For Repatriation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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A Pakistani citizen from Lower Dir, Habibullah, is currently facing a critical and helpless situation in Saudi Arabia due to severe illness, while his family has appealed to the Government of Pakistan and relevant authorities for immediate assistance.

According to sources, Habibullah belongs to Manzari Tangi area of Lower Dir and was working in Saudi Arabia as a limousine driver under a local sponsor (kafeel).

However, some time ago, a dispute arose between the sponsor's two brothers, which led to the dismissal of all employees working under them. As a result, Habibullah also lost his job.

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After losing his employment, Habibullah's health deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital. After receiving treatment for a few days, he was discharged.

However, he is still in a very critical condition and is facing serious difficulties due to the lack of proper medical facilities.

According to his family, the cost of medical treatment in Saudi Arabia is extremely high, making it impossible for them to continue his treatment.

On the other hand, due to legal complications, Habibullah is currently unable to find new employment or return to Pakistan.

His family members are deeply distressed and worried about his condition. They have made a heartfelt appeal to the Government of Pakistan, relevant authorities, the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and the Pakistani community to take immediate notice of the situation and arrange emergency measures to bring Habibullah safely back to Pakistan, so that he can receive proper medical treatment in his home country.