Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul - United States Department Of State

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to continue their close coordination on the ongoing conflict with Iran. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the security situation in the region, reaffirmed their commitment to protecting U.S. and allied personnel, and underscored the importance of unity among partners in confronting threats posed by the Iranian regime.