Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul - United States Department Of State


2026-03-16 04:41:46
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to continue their close coordination on the ongoing conflict with Iran. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the security situation in the region, reaffirmed their commitment to protecting U.S. and allied personnel, and underscored the importance of unity among partners in confronting threats posed by the Iranian regime.

MENAFN16032026004514009831ID1110865437



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search