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Salaam Bombay Foundation Showcases The Creative Power Of Students At Katha 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, March 13, 2026: Salaam Bombay Foundation hosted 'Katha' at the YB Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai, creating a vibrant platform for students from resource-challenged backgrounds to showcase their talents through professional-level performances and creative presentations in the arts and media.
The event brought together students from government and government-aided schools who have spent the year developing their skills across multiple creative disciplines through Salaam Bombay Foundation's Academy of the Arts and Media Academy. The showcase was attended by visitors across various age groups, offering young artists the opportunity to present their work before a wider audience and experience the confidence and recognition of performing on a professional stage.
Drawing inspiration from the timeless character of Sindbad the Sailor-whose voyages reflect courage, resilience, curiosity, and leadership in the face of challenges-the theme resonated strongly with the journeys of Salaam Bombay Foundation students. Much like Sindbad navigating unknown seas, these young learners navigate their own challenges, discover new possibilities, and build the confidence and life skills needed to shape their futures.
Through dance, music, theatre, photography, creative arts, podcasts, puppetry, and storytelling, students brought the theme to life through performances and installations that reflected their imagination, perspectives, and lived experiences. The venue transformed into a vibrant storytelling space where each showcase offered a glimpse into the journeys of young creators discovering their voices through arts and media.
Celebrated industry voices came on board to mentor the students this year, including Uday Sabnis, well-known Indian actor and voice artist; Rashmi Varang, Radio Jockey with Akashvani FM Gold; Priyanka Babbar, Sumukha Prasad theatre directors; and renowned photographers Hridgandha Mistry, Aslam Saiyad, and Prashant Nakwe.
The event also saw prominent personalities in attendance including Padma Shri Waman Kendre, theatre director and former Director of the National School of Drama; Phulwa Khamkar, dance director; Oorvzhi Irani, independent filmmaker and film educator; Prateek Kothari, film director; Abhishek Karangutkar, writer-director and filmmaker; Akhilesh Pandey, CSR Head, RGA; Ishita Vishwakarma, singer and winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 and first runner-up of India's Got Talent; Rohan Joshi, producer, News18 Lokmat; Mr. Dhronaya and Gaurav Ahuja, writers and instructors; Tanvi Barve, Marathi industry actress; and Mayuresh Kholte, actor, mime artist, and theatre artist, among others.
Speaking about the event, Rajashree Kadam, Chief Sustainability Officer and Sr. VP – Arts & Media, Salaam Bombay Foundation, said, "When students from resource-challenged backgrounds are given opportunities to express themselves through art and storytelling, they begin to see their own potential differently. Platforms like Katha help them build confidence while nurturing creative skills that can lead to meaningful career pathways. Through arts and media, students develop creativity, critical thinking, communication, and leadership-skills that not only shape their aspirations but also open possibilities to earn through their talents and move closer to breaking the cycle of poverty."
Through its Academy of the Arts and Media Academy, Salaam Bombay Foundation works with resource-challenged adolescents from Std. 7–9 in government and government-aided schools, helping them build confidence, creativity, and career-relevant skills. Since its inception, over 27,000 creative voices have been amplified through the Academy of the Arts and the Media Academy.
Platforms like Katha give students the opportunity to showcase their talents, gain exposure, and experience the transformative power of creative expression. Salaam Bombay Foundation continues to empower young people to reshape their futures and move closer to breaking the cycle of limited opportunity.
The event brought together students from government and government-aided schools who have spent the year developing their skills across multiple creative disciplines through Salaam Bombay Foundation's Academy of the Arts and Media Academy. The showcase was attended by visitors across various age groups, offering young artists the opportunity to present their work before a wider audience and experience the confidence and recognition of performing on a professional stage.
Drawing inspiration from the timeless character of Sindbad the Sailor-whose voyages reflect courage, resilience, curiosity, and leadership in the face of challenges-the theme resonated strongly with the journeys of Salaam Bombay Foundation students. Much like Sindbad navigating unknown seas, these young learners navigate their own challenges, discover new possibilities, and build the confidence and life skills needed to shape their futures.
Through dance, music, theatre, photography, creative arts, podcasts, puppetry, and storytelling, students brought the theme to life through performances and installations that reflected their imagination, perspectives, and lived experiences. The venue transformed into a vibrant storytelling space where each showcase offered a glimpse into the journeys of young creators discovering their voices through arts and media.
Celebrated industry voices came on board to mentor the students this year, including Uday Sabnis, well-known Indian actor and voice artist; Rashmi Varang, Radio Jockey with Akashvani FM Gold; Priyanka Babbar, Sumukha Prasad theatre directors; and renowned photographers Hridgandha Mistry, Aslam Saiyad, and Prashant Nakwe.
The event also saw prominent personalities in attendance including Padma Shri Waman Kendre, theatre director and former Director of the National School of Drama; Phulwa Khamkar, dance director; Oorvzhi Irani, independent filmmaker and film educator; Prateek Kothari, film director; Abhishek Karangutkar, writer-director and filmmaker; Akhilesh Pandey, CSR Head, RGA; Ishita Vishwakarma, singer and winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 and first runner-up of India's Got Talent; Rohan Joshi, producer, News18 Lokmat; Mr. Dhronaya and Gaurav Ahuja, writers and instructors; Tanvi Barve, Marathi industry actress; and Mayuresh Kholte, actor, mime artist, and theatre artist, among others.
Speaking about the event, Rajashree Kadam, Chief Sustainability Officer and Sr. VP – Arts & Media, Salaam Bombay Foundation, said, "When students from resource-challenged backgrounds are given opportunities to express themselves through art and storytelling, they begin to see their own potential differently. Platforms like Katha help them build confidence while nurturing creative skills that can lead to meaningful career pathways. Through arts and media, students develop creativity, critical thinking, communication, and leadership-skills that not only shape their aspirations but also open possibilities to earn through their talents and move closer to breaking the cycle of poverty."
Through its Academy of the Arts and Media Academy, Salaam Bombay Foundation works with resource-challenged adolescents from Std. 7–9 in government and government-aided schools, helping them build confidence, creativity, and career-relevant skills. Since its inception, over 27,000 creative voices have been amplified through the Academy of the Arts and the Media Academy.
Platforms like Katha give students the opportunity to showcase their talents, gain exposure, and experience the transformative power of creative expression. Salaam Bombay Foundation continues to empower young people to reshape their futures and move closer to breaking the cycle of limited opportunity.
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