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Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. Secures Healthcare Facility Management Mandate Worth Approximately INR 364 Crore From Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 13th March 2026: Krystal Integrated Services Limited, a leading provider of integrated facility management solutions, has secured a three-year healthcare facility management mandate worth over ₹364 crores from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (TNMSCL), the state government agency responsible for procurement and operational support for public healthcare institutions across Tamil Nadu.
Under the mandate, Krystal will provide housekeeping, security, and allied facility management services across 167 government healthcare institutions in Tamil Nadu, covering more than 20,000 hospital beds across the North and West zones of the state. The project will involve the deployment of over 5,000 trained personnel, supporting critical hospital operations across public healthcare facilities.
The deployment will span district hospitals, medical colleges, and other government healthcare institutions across the two zones, supporting the operational efficiency and hygiene standards required in high-demand public healthcare environments.
Speaking on the development, Mr. Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Director of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., said, "Securing this large-scale healthcare services mandate from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. is a significant milestone for Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. Public healthcare facilities operate in high-demand environments where hygiene, safety, and operational efficiency are essential to patient care. Through this engagement, we look forward to supporting healthcare institutions across Tamil Nadu with structured manpower deployment and professionally managed facility services that contribute to smoother hospital operations."
This mandate further strengthens Krystal's presence in the government and healthcare facility management segment, reinforcing its ability to deliver large-scale, manpower-intensive services across critical public infrastructure.
About Krystal Integrated Services Ltd:
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) is one of India's fastest-growing providers of integrated facility management services. The company serves a diverse client base across sectors including healthcare, education, government administration, transportation infrastructure, and retail. In addition to facility services, KISL offers staffing and payroll solutions, security services, and catering. Between FY21 and FY25, KISL's customer base grew from 262 to 461, with operations expanding from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.
Under the mandate, Krystal will provide housekeeping, security, and allied facility management services across 167 government healthcare institutions in Tamil Nadu, covering more than 20,000 hospital beds across the North and West zones of the state. The project will involve the deployment of over 5,000 trained personnel, supporting critical hospital operations across public healthcare facilities.
The deployment will span district hospitals, medical colleges, and other government healthcare institutions across the two zones, supporting the operational efficiency and hygiene standards required in high-demand public healthcare environments.
Speaking on the development, Mr. Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Director of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., said, "Securing this large-scale healthcare services mandate from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd. is a significant milestone for Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. Public healthcare facilities operate in high-demand environments where hygiene, safety, and operational efficiency are essential to patient care. Through this engagement, we look forward to supporting healthcare institutions across Tamil Nadu with structured manpower deployment and professionally managed facility services that contribute to smoother hospital operations."
This mandate further strengthens Krystal's presence in the government and healthcare facility management segment, reinforcing its ability to deliver large-scale, manpower-intensive services across critical public infrastructure.
About Krystal Integrated Services Ltd:
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) is one of India's fastest-growing providers of integrated facility management services. The company serves a diverse client base across sectors including healthcare, education, government administration, transportation infrastructure, and retail. In addition to facility services, KISL offers staffing and payroll solutions, security services, and catering. Between FY21 and FY25, KISL's customer base grew from 262 to 461, with operations expanding from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.
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