Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Interview With East Coast Research
This is a must-watch for any investors interested in the intersection of critical minerals security, gold exploration, and the emerging developments in U.S. supply chains.
Highlights
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Horse Heaven targets both gold and critical minerals
03:38 Antimony prices and supply shortages strengthen the story
06:00 High-grade antimony at surface could support early development
15:05 Golden Gate drilling highlights a significant gold opportunity
26:00 U.S. government engagement could support development
29:41 NASDAQ listing aims to expand investor access
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About Resolution Minerals Ltd
Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.
Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.
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