Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Interview With East Coast Research

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Sydney, Mar 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals ltd's (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, joined East Coast Research for a long interview (34min) to discuss RML's emergence as a U.S.-focused critical minerals and gold exploration company. The chat covers the strategic importance of antimony and tungsten, the evolving geopolitical supply landscape, and how Resolution's high-grade discoveries could help address a growing Western supply deficit.This is a must-watch for any investors interested in the intersection of critical minerals security, gold exploration, and the emerging developments in U.S. supply chains.Highlights00:00 Introduction01:05 Horse Heaven targets both gold and critical minerals03:38 Antimony prices and supply shortages strengthen the story06:00 High-grade antimony at surface could support early development15:05 Golden Gate drilling highlights a significant gold opportunity26:00 U.S. government engagement could support development29:41 NASDAQ listing aims to expand investor accessTo Watch the Video, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.