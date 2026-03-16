Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Makes A Plea For Peace: 'No To War, Free Palestine'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) He wasn't there to collect an award, yet he made an impact with an overtly political statement. Understandably, the internet is abuzz about Hollywood star Javier Bardem making a strong plea for global peace.

In clips of the Oscars 2026 awards ceremony, which took place in Hollywood, California, late on Sunday, the No Country for Old Men and Skyfall star, began his address to the audience with the words: "No to war and Free Palestine" to a resoundingly rapturous applause.

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As Bardem uttered those words, Indian and international actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was on stage alongside to present the Best International Film Award, which went to Sentimental Value, nodded approvingly.

But that was not all. "My love for cinema comes from its unique ability to connect the human spirit across cultures," Bardem, who sported two pins with the words No a la guerra, said at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The words in Spanish mean "no to war". Another simply said "Free Palestine."

A pin with history

The first pin carries history. Addressing reporters on the red carpet, Bardem said he wore the same pin 23 years back when the US invaded Iraq, which he said was "illegal".

He referred to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran. "23 years after, it is another illegal war, created by (Donald) Trump and (Benjamin) Netanyahu... Which is another lie," he said.

The second pin, Bardem said, symbolises Palestine resistance.

Bardem's support for Palestine has remained constant and resolute. At the Emmys awards ceremony in September last year, the actor wore the Palestinian garment, the keffiyeh, on the red carpet and raised his fist, symbolising his support for the region.

He had denounced the genocide in Gaza then.

"Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza," he told Variety on the Emmys red carpet. "I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. That's why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine."

'Bridgerton' star Charitra Chandra echoes Bardem

Bardem wasn't alone in demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Charitra Chandra, the star of Netflix's hit web series Bridgerton, wore an "art is for ceasefire" pin on the red carpet.

"What we're demanding is a ceasefire in Gaza," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think I'm blessed to have a platform [to air the views]... and this is the least I can do to use it," she said. "Sometimes, the news cycle is so fast and people move on, but the people in Gaza and the West Bank are still suffering."



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