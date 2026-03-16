Qatar Sends Relief Aid To Over 40,000 Displaced Families In Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The aid, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) through its partners Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) was sent to displaced families in Lebanon.

The urgent relief aid to 40,500 displaced families in Lebanon has been sent, following the conditions they are experiencing as a result of military operations and shelling in a number of areas, particularly in southern Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut, and some parts of the Bekaa Valley.

This aid aims to provide urgent humanitarian support to those affected and to assist affected communities around the world, especially during times of crisis and humanitarian emergencies.

The campaign aims to distribute more than 12,000 food baskets and a range of basic non-food items needed by displaced families during these circumstances.