Dubai Airport Halts Flights After Fire Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended after a fire broke out near the airfield, prompting authorities to divert several aircraft to Al Maktoum International Airport while emergency crews brought the blaze under control.

Authorities in Dubai halted departures and arrivals at the region's busiest aviation hub as a precaution after flames were reported in the vicinity of the airport's fuel infrastructure. Officials confirmed that the disruption followed a drone-related incident that struck a fuel tank close to the airport perimeter, triggering a fire and raising immediate safety concerns for passengers and airport staff.

Emergency response teams from Dubai Civil Defence moved quickly to contain the blaze, and officials said the situation was brought under control without injuries. Aviation authorities imposed the suspension to ensure safety while investigators assessed the site and verified that airport facilities were secure for operations to resume.

Dubai International Airport, commonly known as DXB, serves as one of the world's busiest international travel hubs and acts as the primary base for Emirates airline. The interruption triggered widespread disruption across regional flight networks, with airlines forced to reroute inbound aircraft or delay departures as the suspension took effect. Some flights were redirected to Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central, located south of the city and designed as an auxiliary hub for large-scale aviation operations.

Airlines issued urgent travel alerts advising passengers to check flight schedules before heading to the airport. Emirates temporarily halted departures from Dubai while assessing the operational impact, and several international carriers began adjusting routes across the Gulf region. Airlines operating to and from Dubai also warned of potential delays and cancellations as the airport gradually restored normal capacity.

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Police authorities temporarily closed roads and tunnels leading to the airport during the emergency response, while fire crews secured the affected area near the fuel tank. Aviation officials emphasised that the suspension was a precautionary measure designed to prevent further risk during the investigation and containment process.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of heightened security tensions across the Gulf, where missile and drone attacks linked to regional conflict have disrupted transport infrastructure and forced airlines to reroute aircraft away from sensitive airspace. Aviation analysts say such developments are placing significant strain on global flight networks, particularly in the Middle East, which functions as a key transit corridor connecting Europe, Asia and Africa.

Security officials confirmed that the fire was triggered after a drone struck a fuel storage facility near the airport's operational zone. Investigators are working to determine the precise origin of the device and assess whether additional security measures are required to protect civil aviation infrastructure in the region.

Regional aviation authorities have increasingly coordinated with international carriers to mitigate disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions affecting Middle Eastern airspace. Several airlines have already adjusted flight paths or reduced schedules across the Gulf to account for security risks and airspace closures linked to the broader conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Dubai's airport system, which includes both DXB and Al Maktoum International Airport, has long served as a strategic hub for global aviation. DXB alone handles tens of millions of passengers each year and acts as a central transit point for long-haul flights between Europe and Asia. Even brief suspensions can therefore ripple across international airline networks, delaying flights far beyond the region.

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Industry experts note that Dubai's contingency planning allows operations to be shifted between the two airports during emergencies. Al Maktoum International Airport has been developed as a complementary facility capable of absorbing diverted traffic during disruptions at DXB, ensuring continuity for cargo and passenger services when required.

Authorities urged travellers to remain in contact with their airlines for the latest updates as aviation regulators monitor the situation and work to restore normal operations. Airport officials indicated that further announcements would be issued once safety inspections are completed and flight schedules can be gradually reinstated.

The disruption has drawn renewed attention to the vulnerability of major transport infrastructure during periods of regional instability. Aviation security specialists warn that airports and fuel storage facilities remain critical targets during conflicts because of their strategic importance to both civilian travel and economic activity.

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