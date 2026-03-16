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FSSAI Revises Turnover Thresholds For Food Business Registration And Licensing
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 16 (KNN) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revised the turnover thresholds for categorising food businesses under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, following amendments notified in 2026.
The regulations, issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, govern the licensing and registration of Food Business Operators (FBOs) across the country by classifying them into registration, state licence and central licence categories based on turnover and operational scale.
The amendments were introduced after recommendations from a high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms set up by NITI Aayog, and subsequent approval by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the food authority.
Under the revised framework, FSSAI has implemented updated turnover thresholds for different categories of food businesses.
Accordingly, food businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will require basic registration while those with turnover above Rs 1.5 crore and up to Rs 50 crore will need a state licence. Enterprises with turnover exceeding Rs 50 crore must obtain a central licence.
The amendment regulations also address dual compliance issues faced by street food vendors, introduce perpetual validity for FSSAI registration and licences subject to risk-based inspections, and empower the authority to revise turnover thresholds and eligibility criteria from time to time.
The revised provisions supersede all earlier orders and thresholds specified under the 2011 regulations for categorisation of food businesses.
(KNN Bureau)
The regulations, issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, govern the licensing and registration of Food Business Operators (FBOs) across the country by classifying them into registration, state licence and central licence categories based on turnover and operational scale.
The amendments were introduced after recommendations from a high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms set up by NITI Aayog, and subsequent approval by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the food authority.
Under the revised framework, FSSAI has implemented updated turnover thresholds for different categories of food businesses.
Accordingly, food businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will require basic registration while those with turnover above Rs 1.5 crore and up to Rs 50 crore will need a state licence. Enterprises with turnover exceeding Rs 50 crore must obtain a central licence.
The amendment regulations also address dual compliance issues faced by street food vendors, introduce perpetual validity for FSSAI registration and licences subject to risk-based inspections, and empower the authority to revise turnover thresholds and eligibility criteria from time to time.
The revised provisions supersede all earlier orders and thresholds specified under the 2011 regulations for categorisation of food businesses.
(KNN Bureau)
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