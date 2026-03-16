MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu Japan and Teikyo University Hospital launch joint proof of concept to build mechanism for data analysis and referred-patient management

Kawasaki and Tokyo, Japan, Mar 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Japan Limited and Teikyo University Hospital today announced the start of a joint proof of concept aimed at strengthening regional medical collaboration. The initiative, which commenced on March 16, focuses on developing new information analysis and patient management mechanisms utilizing medical administration systems and electronic health record data. This will facilitate the prompt admittance of severely ill patients requiring hospitalization or surgery and a smooth transition back to primary care after discharge.

This joint experiment will implement the following initiatives for Teikyo University Hospital's regional medical collaboration operations:

1. Digitalization of Patient Workflow from Referral Acceptance to Discharge Coordination

By introducing AI-OCR and electronic paper for referral reception and discharge coordination, information from outside the hospital will be digitized. This will be seamlessly integrated with electronic health records and regional medical collaboration information systems, aiming to eliminate duplicate data entry and improve overall operational efficiency.

2. Verification of the Health Care Management Platform for Data-Driven Strategic Patient Acquisition

Based on data from medical accounting systems and electronic health records, Health Care Management Platform, an offering under Fujitsu Limited's Uvance business model which addresses societal challenges, will be used to visualize and analyze trends in referred patients and collaborating facilities in a timely manner. This will enable the identification of facilities where collaboration should be strengthened, and actual visits to these facilities will be conducted to enhance regional collaboration. Visit records and results will be registered and accumulated in Salesforce's Agentforce 360 Platform, aiming to utilize this information for analyzing referral performance and formulating strategies that comprehensively address the needs of collaborating facilities.

Figure: Patient workflow in regional medical collaboration and a joint proof of concept

Through this initiative, Teikyo University Hospital aims to reduce the administrative workload of its Medical Collaboration Office, which handles regional collaboration tasks, by 30%, while contributing to the provision of high-quality and prompt medical care and the optimization of medical resources for patients.

Moving forward, both parties will expand the scope of integration between this system and electronic health records to centrally manage the patient workflow, including treatment processes after referral acceptance. This will contribute to providing medical care to patients at more appropriate times and supporting decision-making for healthcare professionals, thereby improving hospital management and fostering regional medical collaboration.

Fujitsu Japan will leverage the insights from this joint experiment to enhance accuracy and add new functionalities to its offerings, supporting Teikyo University Hospital's digital transformation (DX) and the promotion of digital hospitals. Furthermore, under Uvance, Fujitsu Japan will drive the transformation of medical practice workflows through data and AI, advancing the establishment of a sustainable healthcare delivery system.

Teikyo University Hospital will systematize this mechanism as a model for realizing a data-driven regional healthcare system and promote its expansion to other medical institutions and regions. Through this initiative, the hospital also aims to further enhance the role and value of its Medical Collaboration Office, which serves as the hospital's public face, and build a foundation for the office to function as a hub for regional medical care, moving beyond its traditional role of handling referral reception and coordination.

Background

Japanese healthcare faces a challenging management environment due to a declining birthrate, an aging population, and rising material costs, while medical needs are becoming increasingly complex due to advancements in medical technology. To ensure sustainable healthcare, it is essential to strengthen collaboration between primary care physicians and specialists, ensuring patients are referred at appropriate times, receive advanced treatment, and are then referred back to their primary care physicians for ongoing care. This kind of regional medical collaboration is essential.

The Japanese government is also promoting medical DX and functional differentiation and collaboration within regions, establishing evaluations and incentives in the fiscal year 2026 medical fee revision.

As a specialized hospital in the Itabashi Ward region, Teikyo University Hospital accepts over 30,000 referred patients annually and has actively promoted regional collaboration through continuous lectures and visits to medical institutions. Regarding referred patient acceptance, the hospital receives approximately 200 calls daily from patients and medical institutions, utilizing up to eight lines at a time. A key challenge has been the time and burden placed on reception staff to coordinate referred patient acceptance, especially for urgent referrals and transfer requests from other medical institutions, often requiring consultation with doctors, leading to waiting times for outpatient appointments and hospitalization.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT, MedTech