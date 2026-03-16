Center Hosts Ramadan Forum For English Speakers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a lecture for English speakers titled“Ramadan: The Month of Mercy and Forgiveness.”

The lecture was held on February 27, 2026, and was attended by more than 160 participants from non-Arab communities.

The lecture aimed to introduce attendees to Islam, its culture, and the customs of Qatari society during the month of Ramadan.

Key topics of the lecture

The lecture addressed several important themes, including:

. The concept of mercy in Islam and how it is directed toward all humanity.

. The connection between mercy and moral values in Islam.

. Ramadan as an opportunity for change and self-reform.

. The virtues of the blessed month, including repentance, forgiveness, and righteous deeds

The lecture also introduced participants to some of the customs and traditions observed in Qatar during Ramadan.

The Ramadan Forum is organised as a programme dedicated to non-Arabic-speaking communities, aiming to familiarise them with the holy month and the noble human values it promotes, encouraging positive and constructive behaviour.