Outreach Programmes Continue In Multiple Languages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The outreach programmes organised by the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center continued at several locations across the country, with hundreds of attendees from different communities of non-Arabic-speaking Muslims participating in the lectures.

Key programmes

Al Wakra Hospital

. A lecture titled“Healing and Mercy” was attended by more than 100 people.

. A lecture titled“From Darkness to Light” was attended by 120 participants.

. A lecture titled“The Impact of Intention and Seeking Reward” was attended by 80 participants.

Lectures in mosques

. A lecture titled“Making the Most of the Last Ten Nights” at a mosque in Madinat Khalifa South, was attended by 40 members of the Malabari community.

. A lecture titled“Striving in Acts of Worship” at Qatar Cool Mosque was attended by 40 participants.

Correctional institutions

. A lecture titled“Making the Most of the Last Ten Nights” at the Central Prison, was attended by 60 inmates.

Educational programmes

. The launch of a Quran recitation correction programme for the Tamil community, with participation from several members of the community.

These programmes come as part of the mission of the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center to enhance religious awareness among non-Arab communities and encourage them to make the most of the holy month of Ramadan through worship and devotion.