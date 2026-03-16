Thani Humanitarian Distributes Food Baskets At Several Places

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services continues its charitable initiative,“Iftar for the Fasting”, distributing food baskets and nutritious meals at multiple locations across Qatar. The project targets low-income workers as well as needy families, benefiting tens of thousands of fasting individuals throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The foundation announced a generous donation of 500 food baskets from a benevolent donor, emphasizing the continuation of distributions to support underprivileged households.

Ibrahim Ali Abdullah, the foundation's Executive Vice President for Marketing and Media, highlighted the initiative's deep humanitarian, religious, and social significance. He urged Qatar's philanthropic community to make the most of the last ten nights of Ramadan for giving, noting the opportunity to earn immense spiritual rewards during Laylat al-Qadr, which is described in Islam as better than a thousand months.

The project provides daily, healthy, and complete iftar meals to thousands of beneficiaries via well-organized Ramadan tents, in addition to direct distribution at strategic locations. Abdullah stressed that the initiative aligns with the foundation's vision of fostering social solidarity, supporting low-income groups, and enabling them to observe fasting with dignity.

The programme primarily serves low-income expatriate workers alongside underprivileged families within Qatar, with beneficiaries identified through field studies, updated data, and coordination with relevant authorities and local partners. The foundation has emphasized fair and safe distribution, ensuring minimal crowding by using geographically distributed Ramadan tents and organized direct meal delivery, while respecting recipients' privacy.

Quality and food safety remain a top priority. Meals are prepared under approved health standards and supervision by specialists, with strict monitoring at every stage from preparation to storage, transport, and service to guarantee safe and nutritious food.

Abdullah praised the critical role of volunteers and partners, noting that volunteers contribute to organization, distribution, and guidance, embodying the spirit of giving and solidarity. Partners provide expertise and resources, enhancing the project's efficiency and reach. He emphasized that effective humanitarian work relies on both community partnership and individual effort.

Beyond meeting nutritional needs, the initiative seeks to instill values such as social solidarity, compassion, coexistence, and respect for all people, regardless of background or nationality. It also strengthens community engagement, making Ramadan a practical season for translating Islamic values into meaningful action.

To encourage wider participation, the foundation has made it easy to contribute to its charitable projects through its website, offering diverse and convenient donation options for supporters.