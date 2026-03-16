Families Encouraged To Create Calm Environment To Support Mental Well-Being

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has called on the public to maintain psychological balance and deal calmly with current developments, emphasising the importance of following supportive mental health practices to navigate such circumstances with reassurance and stability.

In a video message published on the social media platform X, First Lieutenant Abdullah Mursal Al Shammari from the MoI said that some people may experience anxiety as they follow ongoing events, stressing the need to approach the situation with awareness and composure.

He advised the public to regulate their consumption of news and rely only on official sources, warning that excessive monitoring of information may increase stress and anxiety. Maintaining regular daily activities and adopting a healthy lifestyle, he noted, can help reduce psychological pressure and promote a sense of reassurance.

The official also highlighted the crucial role of families in supporting mental well-being, describing the family as the first line of defense in maintaining psychological stability. He urged families to create a calm home environment based on dialogue and reassurance, while avoiding exaggeration or unnecessary alarm. Special attention should be given to children, he added, as they may be easily affected by what they hear or see. Parents are advised not to display anxiety in front of them and to explain events in simple and reassuring language. Monitoring behavioural changes among children and the elderly is also important, with any concerns addressed with care and understanding.

Concluding his message, First Lieutenant Al-Shammari emphasised that staying connected with relatives and friends and strengthening cooperation within the community can play a key role in helping society overcome challenges with confidence and peace of mind.