Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Launch Of Urgent International Funding Appeal For Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has participated in the launch of an international appeal aimed at mobilising funding to address the country's growing humanitarian needs.

The appeal was held at the Grand Serail of Beirut (Government Palace) in the presence of Prime Minister of Lebanon H E Dr. Nawaf Salam, Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Antonio Guterres, alongside ministers, ambassadors of donor countries, and representatives of international organisations and UN agencies.

The move comes within a comprehensive framework for a coordinated response, aimed at securing funding to support Lebanon and address the growing humanitarian needs during and after the current crisis.