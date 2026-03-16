Trump Warns NATO Of“Very Bad” Future If Allies Do Not Help Reopen Hormuz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has warned that NATO could face a“very bad” future if its allies fail to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to media reports.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, Trump increased pressure on European allies to help secure the strategic waterway, saying NATO would face serious consequences if member states did not support Washington.

“I think China should help too, because China gets 90 percent of its oil from the strait,” Trump told the newspaper, adding that he would prefer to know Beijing's position before the planned visit.

Asked what kind of assistance he expected, Trump said it could include minesweepers and other military assets to counter drones and naval mines.

“We're hitting them very hard,” Trump said of Iranian forces, according to the Financial Times.

The remarks come after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli attacks carried out two weeks ago.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean. Around 20 percent of the world's crude oil passes through the vital route, and any disruption there could have a major impact on global energy markets.

sa