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Global Real Estate Leader Selects ENGIE Solutions for Comprehensive Facilities Management for the B1 Mall, Dubai
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, March 16 2026 — ENGIE Solutions Middle East has been awarded a facilities management contract by JLL, one of the world’s leading real estate and investment management companies, to deliver fully integrated FM services across the B1 Mall in Al Barsha, Dubai. The agreement covers a comprehensive scope of hard and soft services, security operations, and specialist technical systems, including chiller plant maintenance.
The B1 Mall is one of Dubai's emerging lifestyle destinations, a vibrant community hub that blends retail, dining, and entertainment at the heart of Al Barsha 1. Home to a diverse mix of boutiques, food and beverage outlets, and curated experiences, the mall is a thriving meeting point for residents and visitors seeking authentic, design-led encounters.
The appointment by JLL underscores ENGIE Solutions' growing reputation for delivering end-to-end FM services across complex, high-footfall commercial assets in the UAE.
Graham Easton, Managing Director, ENGIE Solutions IFM GCC, said, “We are proud to partner with JLL on The B1 Mall, a destination that reflects the community spirit and lifestyle aspirations of modern Dubai. Our integrated facilities management approach ensures that every visitor’s experience is supported by seamless, reliable, and safe building operations.”
Under the contract, ENGIE Solutions will also maintain multiple, complex water features throughout the mall. A dedicated on-site team, supported by ENGIE Solutions' regional head office, will provide around-the-clock operational coverage across the mall's retail, F&B, and common areas.
The B1 Mall will benefit from ENGIE Solutions' Smart O&M platform, a digital FM backbone that provides real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and energy consumption analytics. This technology-enabled approach reduces downtime, extends equipment lifecycle, and supports the mall's long-term sustainability objectives. ENGIE Solutions will also pilot a proof of concept (POC) for smart washroom services, with IoT sensors installed to enable data and analytics to enhance the customer experience and promote sustainability.
Energy audits and performance reviews will be conducted to identify efficiency opportunities and ensure that best-in-class operational standards are consistently maintained.
Benjamin Adebiyi, Senior Director, Head of Building Management, JLL MENA said, “JLL brings its global expertise and regional market knowledge to ensure the asset performs at the highest level. The selection of ENGIE Solutions reflects our commitment to partnering with best-in-class FM providers that deliver integrated, technology-driven solutions for complex built environments.”
The B1 Mall is one of Dubai's emerging lifestyle destinations, a vibrant community hub that blends retail, dining, and entertainment at the heart of Al Barsha 1. Home to a diverse mix of boutiques, food and beverage outlets, and curated experiences, the mall is a thriving meeting point for residents and visitors seeking authentic, design-led encounters.
The appointment by JLL underscores ENGIE Solutions' growing reputation for delivering end-to-end FM services across complex, high-footfall commercial assets in the UAE.
Graham Easton, Managing Director, ENGIE Solutions IFM GCC, said, “We are proud to partner with JLL on The B1 Mall, a destination that reflects the community spirit and lifestyle aspirations of modern Dubai. Our integrated facilities management approach ensures that every visitor’s experience is supported by seamless, reliable, and safe building operations.”
Under the contract, ENGIE Solutions will also maintain multiple, complex water features throughout the mall. A dedicated on-site team, supported by ENGIE Solutions' regional head office, will provide around-the-clock operational coverage across the mall's retail, F&B, and common areas.
The B1 Mall will benefit from ENGIE Solutions' Smart O&M platform, a digital FM backbone that provides real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and energy consumption analytics. This technology-enabled approach reduces downtime, extends equipment lifecycle, and supports the mall's long-term sustainability objectives. ENGIE Solutions will also pilot a proof of concept (POC) for smart washroom services, with IoT sensors installed to enable data and analytics to enhance the customer experience and promote sustainability.
Energy audits and performance reviews will be conducted to identify efficiency opportunities and ensure that best-in-class operational standards are consistently maintained.
Benjamin Adebiyi, Senior Director, Head of Building Management, JLL MENA said, “JLL brings its global expertise and regional market knowledge to ensure the asset performs at the highest level. The selection of ENGIE Solutions reflects our commitment to partnering with best-in-class FM providers that deliver integrated, technology-driven solutions for complex built environments.”
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