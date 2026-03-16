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Fujairah Confirms Fire At Oil Industries Area After Drone Attack No Injuries

Fujairah Confirms Fire At Oil Industries Area After Drone Attack No Injuries


2026-03-16 10:51:16
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Fujairah Media Office ensured that civil defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and continue their efforts to bring the fire under control

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The Fujairah Media Office reported early morning on Monday that competent authorities in the emirate confirmed a developing fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of it being targeted by a drone.

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Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported due to the fire.

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The media office also ensured that civil defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and continued their efforts to bring the fire under control.

The authorities also urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for updates.

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Khaleej Times

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