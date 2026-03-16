NBO Launches Ramadhan And Eid Card Campaign With Cashback And Lifestyle Offers

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has launched a Ramadhan campaign offering customers cashback rewards and exclusive discounts on everyday spending categories. Running during the last week of Ramadhan, Eid Al Fitr, and beyond, the campaign encourages the use of NBO Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Badeel Prepaid Cards through various offers across dining, fuel, lifestyle, and e-commerce.

Maha Saud Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager & Head of Products at the National Bank of Oman, commented on the campaign,“Ramadhan sees a natural rise in consumer activity across dining, retail, and more, making it the perfect moment to offer our customers something meaningful. These cashback rewards and discounts, delivered through partnerships with leading service providers, are a direct reflection of NBO's commitment to making everyday banking more rewarding, particularly during moments that are valuable to our customers.”

As part of the promotion, customers can also benefit from up to 75% discount on talabat food orders with their credit cards and 25% cashback on fuel spends at Oman Oil service stations, both available throughout the campaign period from 15 to 22 March 2026.

Customers can also enjoy 20% cashback on beauty salon services from 18 to 21 March 2026, and 10% cashback on Easy Payment Plan (EPP) credit card conversions made through the NBO app from 15 to 22 March 2026. These offers are designed to reward customers for their everyday spending while making it easier to manage purchases through flexible payment options.

Customers can explore the full range of Ramadan offers and conveniently manage their cards through the NBO app. For more information, visitor contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.