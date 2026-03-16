Emirates To Restart Dubai Flights After Suspending Operations At DXB

Dubai media office said that some DXB flights were diverted to Al Maktoum Airport

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Emirates airline said on Monday that it expects to operate a limited Dubai flight schedule after 10am local time. The airline confirmed that affected passengers will receive a cancellation notice along with guidance on accommodation options for the flights that got affected today.

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The announcement comes after authorities brought a fire under control caused by a drone attack near Dubai International Airport that forced temporary suspension of flights.

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Earlier on Monday, Emirates urged travellers not to go to the airport, saying that updates will be shared when available. "The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised."

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has also announced the gradual resumption of select flights to and from Dubai International Airport, following halt in operations as a precautionary measure. Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

Following the incident, authorities announced the closure of several roads. Dubai Police said Airport Street and the Airport Tunnel were temporarily closed.

Al Garhoud Bridge leading to Casablanca Street was also shut, along with closures at the Cargo Village and Marrakech Street intersections toward the airport. Authorities alerted residents before traffic built up on Monday morning, advising them to use alternative routes to ensure safety and reduce congestion.



Dubai announces gradual resumption of flights after temporary suspension

Flights temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport Dubai International Airport partially resumes operations after brief pause

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