STORY Hospitality unveils new premium destination in Montenegro: STORY Budva Riviera

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hello,Earmarked to appeal to discerning international luxury travellers and investors, the property will boast 200 exclusive residences and a handful of penthouses. The branded residence represents the last opportunity for a large-scale development of this type on Montenegro's stunning Bay of Przno. For more information, please see below or download the press release here. Click here for the Arabic press release. As always, STORY Hospitality's CEO Victor Abou-Ghanem is available for comments and interviews.1. Exterior – STORY Budva Riviera 2. Living room – STORY Budva Riviera 3. Bedroom – STORY Budva Riviera 4. Bathroom – STORY Budva Riviera 5. STORY Hospitality CEO – Victor Abou Ghanem Kind regards,Ananda Shakespeare, MCIPR Shakespeare CommunicationsPR & CommunicationsLevel 25, Burj Al Salam Tower,Sheikh Zayed RoadDubai, UAE PO Box 74327+971 50 296 0503+971 4 311 6732

– The property's opening is scheduled for Q4 2029, with a four-year development timeline from commencement of construction.

– The new site includes 200 residences and a limited number of luxurious penthouses.

STORY Hospitality has announced the signing of STORY Budva Riviera, an exceptional new landmark development set within the natural elegance of Montenegro's Milocer Garden.

Overlooking the Adriatic Sea with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, the project promises a lifestyle experience that blends refined luxury with the effortless beauty of Montenegro's most celebrated coastline.

Representing STORY Hospitality's return to Montenegro after its successful introduction of CUE Podgorica, the new branded residence development marks the first time the group brings its premium STORY Hotels & Resorts brand to the country.

The stunning development – which represents the last opportunity for a large-scale resort development in the Bay of Przno – features 200 apartments, comprising studios, one-, two- and three-bedroomed spaces, and a limited number of luxurious penthouses, all supported by a 24/7 concierge.

It is also STORY's second branded residences project worldwide, following its debut in New Cairo, Egypt, reaffirming the group's strategy to expand into destinations with strong investment appeal and long-term growth potential.

STORY Budva Riviera is set to become a defining addition to the Adriatic's luxury residential and hospitality market.

Situated moments from Budva and near the iconic island of Sveti Stefan, the development occupies a rare vantage point where coast, culture and landscape come together. Its design – to be unveiled in the coming phases – reflects the contours and textures of Milocer Garden, with a strong emphasis on architectural harmony, local materials, and modern Mediterranean elegance.

The property's design uses natural materials, such as stone and wood, featuring carefully selected natural, sustainable materials.

Amenities will also include co-office spaces, contemporary libraries, specially designed gardens, and two saltwater pool clubs – and in support of a healthy lifestyle – a spa, ice baths, sauna, and a fitness centre.

The facilities will focus on wellness, outdoor experiences, and a relaxed, high-quality vacation atmosphere. Natural caves will be respectfully transformed into unique food and beverage spaces, and the property will be surrounded by trees and nature hiking opportunities.

The focus is on an organic and healthy life, through both activities and nutrition, and the resort will include an organic vertical farm, and designed from the outset with off-grid energy storage, solar power, and recycled water usage.

A commitment to sustainability has guided the project from its earliest stages. Environmental sensitivities, the character of the land, and the heritage of the surrounding area have all shaped the design philosophy.

STORY Hospitality and its partners have placed particular focus on creating a low-impact destination, where built spaces blend seamlessly into nature, and where long-term operational practices reinforce environmental responsibility.

The development will offer owners and guests access to curated amenities, elevated service, and STORY's signature approach to lifestyle hospitality, where personalisation, contemporary design, and understated luxury define the experience.

STORY Budva Riviera's soft opening is scheduled for Q4 2029, with a four-year development timeline from commencement of construction.

Victor Abou Ghanem, CEO of STORY Hospitality, said:“Montenegro holds a special place in our journey, and returning with our premium STORY brand reflects both our confidence in the destination and its future potential.”

He continues,“The Budva Riviera is a rare setting where nature and heritage come together, and we are committed to shaping a destination that honours this beauty while delivering the service, design, and experience standards STORY is known for.”

With its blend of natural drama, architectural ambition, and long-term commitment from distinguished partners, STORY Budva Riviera is poised to become one of the Adriatic's most desirable new luxury destinations, and a defining chapter in STORY Hospitality's growing global portfolio.