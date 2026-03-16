Defense Ministry Announces Controlled Destruction Of Unusable Ammunition In Aghdara

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Expired and unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed at a military training center in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, the country's Ministry of Defense announced, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry, the disposal operation will take place between March 16 and March 19. The munitions, which have reached the end of their service life and are no longer suitable for use, will be eliminated in strict compliance with established safety regulations at a training facility located in the district.

Officials noted that the controlled destruction process may produce audible explosions in the surrounding area. However, authorities stressed that the procedure is routine and conducted under strict safety measures.

The Ministry of Defense urged residents not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions during the operation.

“We call on the public not to panic due to the sounds of explosions and emphasize that there is no reason for concern,” the ministry said in a statement.

The disposal of outdated ammunition is carried out regularly by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as part of efforts to maintain safety standards and ensure that obsolete military stockpiles are safely removed.