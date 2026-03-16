Azerbaijan's ASCO Kicks Off Crucial Pipe Deliveries For TAPI Gas Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Vessels operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, have begun transporting pipes intended for construction work under the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline (TAPI) project, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to information, the shipments are being carried out from the Baku Port to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The operation involves several ASCO universal dry cargo vessels, including Natavan, Rasul Rza, Garadagh, Teymur Ahmadov, and Maestro Niyazi.

By the end of the year, the vessels are expected to deliver a total of 11,700 pipes to their destination as part of the TAPI project's construction process.