Azerbaijan's ASCO Kicks Off Crucial Pipe Deliveries For TAPI Gas Project
According to information, the shipments are being carried out from the Baku Port to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.
The operation involves several ASCO universal dry cargo vessels, including Natavan, Rasul Rza, Garadagh, Teymur Ahmadov, and Maestro Niyazi.
By the end of the year, the vessels are expected to deliver a total of 11,700 pipes to their destination as part of the TAPI project's construction process.
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