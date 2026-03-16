Alrayan Bank Shareholders Meeting Endorses Agenda Items

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AlRayan Bank successfully held the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders yesterday. At the AGM, the shareholders endorsed the financial statements for the fiscal year ended at 31 December 2025 that reflect a Net Profit after Tax of QR1350m.

H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board, presented the Board of Directors' report on the Bank's activities and financial position for the year ended 31 December 2025 and plans.

Commenting on the 2025 activities, H E said:“During 2025, we focused on strengthening the effective implementation of the new strategy, which aims to consolidate the Bank's position as one of the leading Islamic financial institutions. This ensures that the intended objectives are achieved and that the Bank's added value and operational goals remain responsive to market dynamics and evolving customer expectations. One of the most notable milestones in 2025 was the successful launch of the corporate digital banking channel, representing a strategic addition to the Bank's digital ecosystem. This initiative reinforces the concept of banking partnership with the business sector and provides clients with a more flexible, faster, and reliable experience in a business environment characterized by competitiveness and rapid change. This direction reflects a deep awareness of the importance of financial technology in enhancing operational efficiency and expanding access to banking services, particularly in a business landscape steadily moving toward the digital economy.”

He added:“In 2025, Al Rayan Bank successfully issued its debut three-year Green Sukuk, raising QR500m. This landmark transaction underscores our commitment to sustainability and represents a pivotal step in our ESG journey. Through Shariah-compliant innovation, the Bank is reinforcing its role as a responsible, forward-looking institution that creates long-term value.”

During the meeting, AlRayan Bank's shareholders reviewed and endorsed the respective reports of the Sharia Supervisory Board and the External Auditors on the Bank's accounts. They considered and endorsed the financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025 as presented to the meeting and approved the Board's proposal to distribute a cash dividend equal to 11% of the share nominal value i.e. QR0.11 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 including the appropriation of the remaining profits as proposed in the audited financial statements.

Furthermore, the shareholders reviewed and endorsed the External Auditor's Report on the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code of Companies and Legal Entities Listed on the Primary Market issued by Qatar Financial Markets Authority concerning the Bank's compliance with the Corporate Governance regulations and Internal Control over Financial Reporting.

They also discussed and endorsed the 2025 Corporate Governance Report including the remuneration policy of the Board and Senior Management. They approved the appointment of Price Waterhouse Coopers as external auditors for the fiscal year 2026 for the fourth year in a row. Board annual remuneration was agreed and the members absolved from liability as at end 2025.

The AGM appointed the members of the Sharia Supervisory Board (“SSB”) for the term 2026-2028 as recommended by the Board and delegated the Board to add one or more new member(s) or to fill any vacancy that may occur for any reason whatsoever, fix their remunerations and assume any other matter related to SSB during the new term, subject to QCB approval. Shareholders also noted the change of the representative of Qatar Armed Forces Investment Portfolio on the Board of Directors of the Bank during 2025.

Lastly, the AGM elected the new Board of Directors for the new term 2026-2027-2028.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani concluded:“I extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the prosperity of our nation. I also thank our regulators, customers, partners, people and shareholders, for their continued trust and support.

The AGM was held electronically and attended by the Bank's shareholders, regulators, Board members, management and staff, and other investors and analysts.