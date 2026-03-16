Qatar Bolsters Market Stability With Adequate Supplies, Continuous Inspections

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has maintained a robust stockpile of essential food and consumer goods to ensure market stability. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has affirmed that sufficient stock is available in the country to ensure the availability of goods and prevent monopolistic practices.

The inspection campaigns at retail outlets are ongoing around the clock to maintain market stability and prevent price manipulation. The Ministry monitors retail outlets 24/7 with dedicated team of inspectors to ensure availability of goods, prevent price manipulation, and stop monopolistic practices, it stated in post on its X platform.

During inspection visits stock levels at each outlet are monitored and in case of any shortages the suppliers are immediately notified to replenish stock.

Qatar has maintained a strategic stockpile for a while to ensure the availability of essential goods and support supply chains. The public is encouraged to report violations or monopolistic practices.

Recently, Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, conducted a field visit to a number of retail outlets across the country as part of ongoing efforts to monitor market conditions and ensure the availability of essential goods and products for consumers.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the availability of products at retail outlets. It was also confirmed that sufficient stock quantities are available in stores and warehouses to ensure that consumer needs continue to be met.

He affirmed that supply and distribution chains are operating normally and efficiently, noting that the Ministry's relevant departments continuously monitor market activity and stock levels in coordination with suppliers and retail outlets, which contributes to maintaining market stability and ensuring the availability of goods.

Qatar has intensified market monitoring and inspection campaigns to ensure the steady availability of essential goods and maintain price stability across retail outlets as the authorities work to safeguard consumer markets and supply chains.

Earlier, the Ministry also issued a warning regarding adjusting the prices of goods or services without prior official approval and noted that it was considered a legal violation and may result in a financial penalty reaching up to QR1,000,000.

It outlined a range of applicable penalties for businesses found in breach of these regulations which include imprisonment ranging from one month to one year, temporary closure of the establishment for up to one month and the seizure/confiscation of involved goods.

In a move to protect consumer rights and maintain market stability, the Ministry stated that any price modifications must strictly adhere to the provisions of Law No.(8)of 2008 on Consumer Protection and Law No.(12)of 1972 on Mandatory Pricing and Profit Determination.