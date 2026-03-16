Doha Equestrian Tour Wraps Up Local Competitions At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Equestrian Tour wrapped up its three-day local show jumping competitions at the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab on Saturday night, showcasing top-level performances from more than 120 riders and 240 horses.

Total prize money for the tour exceeded QR490,000.

The tour opened with the Small Tour at a height of 110 cm, where Saudi Arabia's Khalid Al-Hadi claimed first place on Carlton in 22.74 seconds. Qatar's Hadi Mansour Al-Shahwani finished second on Monopoly in 23.99 seconds, while American Christine Vanderveen took third on Carniol in 24.22 seconds. Winners were presented their awards by Abdullah Al-Qashouti, Marketing and Communications Manager for the tournament.Event Marketing and Communications Manager Abdullah Al-Qashouti presented trophies to the podium winners of Small Tour.

In the Silver Round at 130 cm, Kuwait's Anaz Al-Anaz topped the leaderboard with a time of 52.05 seconds on De Leones. Vanderveen placed second on Ranz Marie (53.51 seconds) and Saudi rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly finished third on Dantorido (53.98 seconds). Awards were presented by Salmeen Al-Suwaidi, tournament sports director.

Day two began with the Bronze Round at 120 cm, where Al-Hadi again finished first on Carlton (23.14 seconds), Vanderveen was second on Liones (24.03 seconds), and Al-Shahwani third on Monopoly (24.27 seconds). Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, stables manager for the championship, crowned the winners.

The Gold Round at 140 cm saw Saudi rider Abdullah Al-Sharbatly win on Fiumicino in 30.84 seconds. Syrian rider Mohammed Mughith came second on Jaguar (31.08 seconds) and Kuwaiti Anaz Al-Anaz was third on De Lions (31.55 seconds). Winners were presented by Abdulrahman Al-Khayarin, deputy facilities manager.

The final Diamond League competition 150 cm with a jump-off, was won by Austrian Geoffrey Backe on Equitron in 30.54 seconds. Al-Sharbatly took second on Valentino (31.2 seconds), and Vanderveen finished third on Starbucks (31.68 seconds). All three completed the course without faults. Awards were presented by Sheikh Talal bin Khalid Al Thani, assistant tournament director.Assistant Tournament Director Sheikh Talal bin Khalid Al-Thani honoured the winners of Diamond category.

In a statement, Sheikh Talal said the local competitions are an integral part of the Doha Equestrian Tour, providing riders with opportunities to maintain competitive readiness and continue training in a professional environment ahead of international events. He emphasised that prize money is designed to motivate riders and support their development.

“We are closely monitoring developments and maintaining continuous communication with our partners and relevant authorities, including the International Equestrian Federation, to obtain the necessary official approvals to resume international tours as soon as possible,” Sheikh Talal said.

The three-day event highlighted the continuity and resilience of equestrian sport in Doha, drawing top riders from the region and abroad and underlining the city's commitment to providing a safe and competitive environment for athletes and horses alike.