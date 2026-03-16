Municipality Ministry Continues Efforts To Ensure Services Continuity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has reaffirmed its full readiness and continuous field response to maintain essential services and support community needs, as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering services with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The ministry, in a post on X, said that its specialized teams continue their field and inspection work across multiple sectors to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and to safeguard public interests under all circumstances.

As part of its efforts to strengthen food security and market stability, the ministry highlighted the progress achieved in supporting local production.

Current indicators show 100 percent self-sufficiency in essential vegetables, while fresh dairy products and poultry production have reached 99 percent, reflecting the success of national initiatives aimed at boosting domestic agricultural and livestock output.

In the construction sector, the ministry's latest field report covering the period 28 February to 6 March 2026 recorded significant activity in building-related services.

During this period, 233 building permit applications were submitted, while 199 final architectural approvals were issued.

The report also indicated the issuance of 59 building completion certificates, alongside 23 requests related to maintenance and demolition, demonstrating the steady pace of development and regulatory oversight.

The ministry also highlighted the scale of its comprehensive and intensive inspection campaigns during the reporting period. A total of 11,532 inspection visits were carried out, including 6,553 health inspection visits. These inspections covered 2,488 establishments, resulting in the detection of 432 violations, reflecting the ministry's ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain public health and safety standards.

In terms of public engagement and service delivery, the ministry recorded strong interaction with the community through its digital and communication platforms. The data showed 15,128 electronic service requests, in addition to 404 public requests, 375 interactions through the Unified Contact Center, and 342 pest control requests for land plots.

The ministry emphasized that these figures highlight the continuous efforts of its field teams and service units working around the clock to enhance service efficiency, strengthen regulatory oversight, support sustainable development, and maintain a high level of responsiveness to the needs of the community.