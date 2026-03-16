Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Distribute 28 Tonnes Of Dates

Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Distribute 28 Tonnes Of Dates


2026-03-16 03:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has distributed 28 tonnes of dates in several countries, including Nepal, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip, as part of a humanitarian initiative aimed at strengthening solidarity and supporting communities in need around the world.

As part of the distribution efforts, two tonnes of dates were sent to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu in cooperation with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Nepal. In Somalia, five tonnes were distributed in collaboration with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Somalia in Mogadishu.Meanwhile, 21 tonnes were delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

The foundation affirmed that this initiative comes as part of its ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

MENAFN16032026000063011010ID1110864974



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search