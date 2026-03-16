Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Distribute 28 Tonnes Of Dates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has distributed 28 tonnes of dates in several countries, including Nepal, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip, as part of a humanitarian initiative aimed at strengthening solidarity and supporting communities in need around the world.

As part of the distribution efforts, two tonnes of dates were sent to the Nepalese capital Kathmandu in cooperation with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Nepal. In Somalia, five tonnes were distributed in collaboration with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Somalia in Mogadishu.Meanwhile, 21 tonnes were delivered to the Gaza Strip through the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

The foundation affirmed that this initiative comes as part of its ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.