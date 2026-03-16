WCM-Q Students Study Biodiversity On Purple Island

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First-year pre-medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) in February explored Qatar's rich biodiversity during a field trip to the mangrove forest at Jazirat Bin Ghannam, also known as Purple Island.

Divided into three groups, the students visited the island on three separate days, where they identified and collected invertebrates and observed how local flora and fauna have adapted to the environment.

Under the supervision of Dr. Kuei-Chiu Chen, a professor of biology at WCM-Q, the students collected invertebrate animals and brought the specimens to WCM-Q's state-of-the-art laboratory. There, they will process the tissue samples and extract deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences from selected genes, which will then be used to identify the species.

The students identified various marine invertebrates, including clams, snails, crabs, sponges, moss animals, segmented worms, sea stars, and shrimp, all of which lack a backbone. To minimize the impact on the animal population, each pair of students collected only one specimen.

In addition to marine life, the students studied plant species found on the island, including gray mangrove (Avicennia marina), Zygophyllum qatarense, and glaucous glasswort (Arthrocaulon macrostachyum), all of which are adapted to the dry environment near the sea and can tolerate salt.

The students also learned about sea lavender (Limonium axillare), a plant with purple flowers that blooms in spring.

Additionally, they learned about the desert hyacinth (Cistanche phelypaea), a parasitic plant with yellow flowers that lacks chlorophyll.

The annual field trip was part of the biology class, the first in a sequence of three laboratory classes, during which students were introduced to DNA barcoding as a method for identifying species.

Dr. Chen said,“This was an opportunity for the students to see the diversity of organisms in their natural habitat and observe how animals and plants interact with each other. We used this opportunity to collect samples and connect outdoor activities with benchtop laboratory procedures, using technology to understand species diversity. We introduced the students to a technique called DNA barcoding. Using this technique, students can learn about species identification.”

Talking about her experience, student Noof Al Malik said:“The Purple Island trip was truly a remarkable experience where we were able to connect classroom theories to the wonders of nature. Along with our amazing guides, the biology team, we learned about the interconnectedness of biology, evolution and even Qatar's history.”

Another student, Minu Kim, said:“The trip to Purple Island was filled with the excitement of observing and interacting with the complex ecosystems thriving there and the joy of exploring the beauty of the island with peers and tutors. The trip allowed me to engage directly with ecosystems that once seemed dull in textbooks, making learning far more vivid and meaningful.”

The collection of invertebrate specimens was approved by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.