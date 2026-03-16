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Meningitis Outbreak at University of Kent Claims Two Lives
(MENAFN) Two people have died after an outbreak of “invasive” meningitis at the University of Kent, authorities reported on Sunday.
Officials said 11 additional individuals have fallen ill, and antibiotics are being arranged for students in the affected area.
Both deceased are believed to be between 18 and 21 years old, with one confirmed to be a student.
“Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread,” the statement said.
Authorities also urged anyone experiencing symptoms of meningitis or septicemia to seek medical attention immediately.
Meningitis is a serious infection that inflames the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and requires urgent treatment.
Officials said 11 additional individuals have fallen ill, and antibiotics are being arranged for students in the affected area.
Both deceased are believed to be between 18 and 21 years old, with one confirmed to be a student.
“Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread,” the statement said.
Authorities also urged anyone experiencing symptoms of meningitis or septicemia to seek medical attention immediately.
Meningitis is a serious infection that inflames the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord and requires urgent treatment.
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