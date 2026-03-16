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US Considers Leading Multinational Escort Mission in Strait of Hormuz

US Considers Leading Multinational Escort Mission in Strait of Hormuz


2026-03-16 02:56:54
(MENAFN) The Trump administration may announce this week that multiple countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, along Iran’s coastline, according to reports.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing regarding whether these escort operations would begin before or after the conclusion of hostilities.

The White House has declined to comment on the potential announcement, which could shift depending on developments on the battlefield.

Reports noted that many nations have publicly remained cautious about joining the mission until fighting subsides, citing the risks involved.

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