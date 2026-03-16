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Warner Urges Full Probe into Fatal Strike on Iranian School
(MENAFN) US Senator Mark Warner urged on Sunday that “a thorough investigation” be conducted into a fatal strike in late February targeting a primary school in Minab, a city in southern Iran, during a joint US-Israeli military operation.
Speaking to news outlets, Warner expressed feeling “a little disappointed” that President Donald Trump initially tried to deny American involvement in the attack or suggested that Iran might have been responsible.
“But what I don't want to do is jump to the conclusion, whether it was CENTCOM or whether it was the Defense Intelligence Agency. That's what thorough investigations are supposed to be for. Clearly, it was an American strike,” he stated.
Warner also criticized Trump for sending unclear messages regarding the administration’s objectives in the conflict with Iran, highlighting the operation’s economic fallout, including rising gasoline costs in Virginia and farmers reporting fertilizer prices climbing roughly 40%.
The airstrike on Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school on February 28 killed at least 150 schoolgirls, as part of US-Israeli attacks that have so far resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and left more than 10,000 injured.
The strike has drawn global attention amid conflicting claims of responsibility, though most analyses attribute the attack to the US.
Trump had previously suggested that Iran could have carried out the strike, stating: “Based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.”
After reports indicated that the attack involved Tomahawk cruise missiles often used by US forces, he further claimed without evidence that Iran possessed some of these weapons.
Investigations into the strike are ongoing.
Speaking to news outlets, Warner expressed feeling “a little disappointed” that President Donald Trump initially tried to deny American involvement in the attack or suggested that Iran might have been responsible.
“But what I don't want to do is jump to the conclusion, whether it was CENTCOM or whether it was the Defense Intelligence Agency. That's what thorough investigations are supposed to be for. Clearly, it was an American strike,” he stated.
Warner also criticized Trump for sending unclear messages regarding the administration’s objectives in the conflict with Iran, highlighting the operation’s economic fallout, including rising gasoline costs in Virginia and farmers reporting fertilizer prices climbing roughly 40%.
The airstrike on Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school on February 28 killed at least 150 schoolgirls, as part of US-Israeli attacks that have so far resulted in approximately 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and left more than 10,000 injured.
The strike has drawn global attention amid conflicting claims of responsibility, though most analyses attribute the attack to the US.
Trump had previously suggested that Iran could have carried out the strike, stating: “Based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.”
After reports indicated that the attack involved Tomahawk cruise missiles often used by US forces, he further claimed without evidence that Iran possessed some of these weapons.
Investigations into the strike are ongoing.
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