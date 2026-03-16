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First Round of France’s 2026 Municipal Elections Concludes
(MENAFN) Polls closed Sunday for the first round of France’s 2026 municipal elections, with over 48 million voters across more than 34,000 municipalities casting ballots to choose local councils and mayors for six-year terms, according to reports.
In the capital, early projections suggested that Emmanuel Gregoire, a Socialist and former First Deputy Mayor of Paris under Mayor Anne Hidalgo from 2018 to 2024, was leading with 36.5% of the vote. He was followed by Hidalgo’s longtime right-wing rival Rachida Dati at 24.9% and radical-left contender Sophia Chikirou at 13.7%.
In Marseille, early figures indicated a tie between leftist incumbent Mayor Benoit Payan and far-right National Rally lawmaker Franck Allisio, each receiving 35.4%, while right-wing independent Martine Vassal trailed at 12.3%.
In France, municipal council candidates run on party or alliance lists. To win outright in the first round, a list must secure at least 50% of the vote. If no list reaches this threshold, lists receiving 10% or more of votes advance to a second round. Mayors are then elected by council members at the first meeting following the second round.
This year, 904,042 candidates contested 50,478 lists nationwide. Those advancing from the first round will face off again on March 22.
In the capital, early projections suggested that Emmanuel Gregoire, a Socialist and former First Deputy Mayor of Paris under Mayor Anne Hidalgo from 2018 to 2024, was leading with 36.5% of the vote. He was followed by Hidalgo’s longtime right-wing rival Rachida Dati at 24.9% and radical-left contender Sophia Chikirou at 13.7%.
In Marseille, early figures indicated a tie between leftist incumbent Mayor Benoit Payan and far-right National Rally lawmaker Franck Allisio, each receiving 35.4%, while right-wing independent Martine Vassal trailed at 12.3%.
In France, municipal council candidates run on party or alliance lists. To win outright in the first round, a list must secure at least 50% of the vote. If no list reaches this threshold, lists receiving 10% or more of votes advance to a second round. Mayors are then elected by council members at the first meeting following the second round.
This year, 904,042 candidates contested 50,478 lists nationwide. Those advancing from the first round will face off again on March 22.
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