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Israel Prepares Reserves for Potential Lebanon Ground Operation
(MENAFN) Israel could soon authorize the mobilization of as many as 450,000 reserve soldiers as part of contingency plans for a potential ground campaign in Lebanon, according to reports.
Sources indicated that the proposal is linked to military preparations for a broader conflict and the possibility of sending troops across the border. The reported plan was said to have emerged from information obtained by Israel’s public broadcaster, though no specific source was cited.
Under the proposal, the plan would be submitted to government officials as well as the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval in the near future.
Reports noted that the current cap on reservist mobilization stands at approximately 260,000 personnel, a figure established through a government decision earlier this year. If approved, the new plan would significantly increase the number of troops that could be called up.
The development comes as tensions continue to rise along the Israel–Lebanon border, with the Israeli military reportedly examining various options to expand its operations, including the possibility of launching a ground incursion into Lebanese territory.
According to the report, Israeli forces have recently carried out strikes on infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a bridge crossing the Litani River, which the military claimed had been used by fighters from Hezbollah.
The report also indicated that Israel is weighing the idea of enlarging a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon while coordinating with the United States regarding developments along the northern frontier.
Sources indicated that the proposal is linked to military preparations for a broader conflict and the possibility of sending troops across the border. The reported plan was said to have emerged from information obtained by Israel’s public broadcaster, though no specific source was cited.
Under the proposal, the plan would be submitted to government officials as well as the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for approval in the near future.
Reports noted that the current cap on reservist mobilization stands at approximately 260,000 personnel, a figure established through a government decision earlier this year. If approved, the new plan would significantly increase the number of troops that could be called up.
The development comes as tensions continue to rise along the Israel–Lebanon border, with the Israeli military reportedly examining various options to expand its operations, including the possibility of launching a ground incursion into Lebanese territory.
According to the report, Israeli forces have recently carried out strikes on infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including a bridge crossing the Litani River, which the military claimed had been used by fighters from Hezbollah.
The report also indicated that Israel is weighing the idea of enlarging a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon while coordinating with the United States regarding developments along the northern frontier.
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