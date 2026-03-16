UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Regional Tensions, Call For De-Escalation

The leaders underscored the importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means to address regional issues while preserving peace and security

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The UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed regional developments amid escalating military actions and their threats to regional and global security and stability.

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The call also addressed the 'continued and blatant' Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, noting 'their violation of the sovereign rights' of these countries and international norms.

Both sides stressed the need for the immediate cessation of military escalation, warning that it threatens stability and security in the region and beyond.

They also underscored the importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means to address regional issues while preserving peace and security.



UAE President receives phone call from Saudi Crown Prince amid regional tensions Sheikh Mohamed discusses UAE-Iran relations, regional issues in phone call with Pezeshkian

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