Top Looks As Stars Bring Glamour To Oscars Red Carpet

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Hollywood, United States: Hollywood's best and brightest stars on Sunday hit the red carpet for the 98th Academy Awards, the movie industry's biggest night.

Here are some of the top looks:

Spring hues

Pops of spring color were a welcome sight on the red carpet.

Jessie Buckley at the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Jessie Buckley, who won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's grief-stricken wife in "Hamnet," looked regal in a red Chanel off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing pink ball skirt.

Chase Infiniti, who plays Leonardo DiCaprio's daughter in "One Battle After Another" is not a Oscar nominee -- but she has definitely arrived on the red carpet.

(L-R) Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chase Infiniti, Wagner Moura, and Delroy Lindo. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

Infiniti oozed glamour in a lilac sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress with a fitted bodice and a cascade of ruffles tumbling from her hip to the floor, creating a long train.

And veteran director Spike Lee brought a splash of color to his ensemble of muted neutrals with a bright purple hat and bow tie. In the past, he has worn the hue to honor Prince.

US director and executive producer Spike Lee. Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP

Black and white

Black and white is a perennial favorite of the stars, and best actress nominee Rose Byrne embraced it, while also adopting the spring trend in a strapless black Dior gown covered in white blooms.

Byrne, nominated for her performance in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," told ABC the film was an "examination of parenthood."

Emma Stone. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP

Emma Stone, in Byrne's category for "Bugonia," rocked a shimmering white Louis Vuitton floor-length gown with cap sleeves.

And Teyana Taylor, who has ruled the red carpet all awards season, wore a black and white feathered sleeveless Chanel gown with a sheer panel over her toned stomach.

Best actor winner Michael B. Jordan ("Sinners") wore a custom Louis Vuitton black suit with a Chinese-inspired stand collar and onyx buttons.

Hockey stars, real and fictional

Shane Hollander has made it to the Academy Awards.

"Heated Rivalry" stars Hudson Williams has been everywhere since the hockey love story series went viral -- carrying the Olympic torch in Italy, appearing on "Saturday Night Live" alongside co-star Connor Storrie and now, the Oscars.

Hudson Williams. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP

Williams rocked an all-black Balenciaga ensemble -- double-breasted suit, shirt and tie -- with a glittering brooch to finish the look.

But the Hollywood hockey star was not the only one at the Dolby Theatre.

Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka, two of the stars of Team USA's gold medal winning women's ice hockey squad, were ready for their closeup on the Oscars red carpet.

