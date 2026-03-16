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Salik Minutes Of Giving Social Media Caption And Video

Salik Minutes Of Giving Social Media Caption And Video


2026-03-16 02:04:35
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Guided by the values of generosity and solidarity during Ramadan, Salik team organised the "Minutes of Giving" initiative to assemble and prepare food boxes for distribution to underprivileged families.

An initiative with a meaningful impact, reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting the community and fostering a culture of giving and volunteerism.

#Salik #MinutesOfGiving

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 529 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Monday, March 16, 2026 8:12:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
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