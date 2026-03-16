Salik Minutes Of Giving Social Media Caption And Video

Guided by the values of generosity and solidarity during Ramadan, Salik team organised the "Minutes of Giving" initiative to assemble and prepare food boxes for distribution to underprivileged families.

An initiative with a meaningful impact, reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting the community and fostering a culture of giving and volunteerism.

#Salik #MinutesOfGiving

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 529 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Monday, March 16, 2026 8:12:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

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