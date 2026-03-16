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Elista Enters Power Bank Category with ELS-PBM101, a 10,000mAh Magnetic Fast-Charging Solution
(MENAFN- Visual Lab ME) New Delhi | 09 March, 2026 — Elista, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics and home-appliance brands under the TeknoDome Group, today entered a brand-new product category with the launch of its first-ever power bank — the Elista ELS-PBM101, a magnetic 10,000mAh fast-charging solution designed for effortless, everyday use.
With this launch, Elista extends its commitment to solving real-world consumer technology pain points — from battery anxiety during travel to the need for safer, faster, on-the-go charging. The ELS-PBM101 brings together a compact design, magnetic wireless charging and multi-layer protection, making it a practical essential for today’s always-connected smart technology users.
Introducing the new category, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista, said, “Power banks are no longer optional, they are becoming an essential part of daily life. With our entry into this category, Elista is expanding its ecosystem to support today’s always-connected consumers by bringing together smart design, performance-driven innovation and safety. The ELS-PBM101 reflects our focus on creating a compact, fast-charging and reliable power solution that addresses everyday needs, whether consumers are commuting, travelling, working or simply away from a charging point.”
Elista ELS-PBM101 Features
The debut Elista power bank features a 10,000mAh lithium polymer cell, offering up to 20W wired fast charging and 15W magnetic wireless charging, making it compatible with the latest smartphones. The strong MegaSecure Magnetic Pad ensures stable wireless charging even when the user is moving, while Type-C input and output simplify how the device powers up and powers other devices.
Built for daily use, the power bank includes protection against overcharging, overloading and short circuits, and features LED indicators for quick battery-level checks.
Elista ELS-PBM101 Key Specifications
Battery: 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer
Colour: Black
Features: MegaSecure Magnetic Pad, multi-layer protection, LED indicators, travel-friendly 184g design
Wired Output: Up to 20W
Type-C Input: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5AWireless Output: Up to 15W
Type-C Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67AMRP: ₹3,499
Availability: The Elista ELS-PBM101 is available at leading consumer electronics stores across India as well as major online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon under ₹ 1300
The launch of the ELS-PBM101 marks an important step in Elista’s expansion into personal electronics—an area where everyday utility, safety and thoughtful design matter as much as performance. Known for its smart TVs, air conditioners, audio products and home appliances, the brand is steadily building a connected ecosystem of accessories that make daily life easier and more seamless. This progress continues to be driven by Elista’s fully automated, Industry 4.0-enabled Kadapa facility in Andhra Pradesh, which anchors its ‘Make in India for the World’ roadmap, alongside expansion plans that include a ₹500 crore MoU for a second unit in Kopparthy.
With a strong retail presence across 20,000+ outlets in India, Elista is also growing international footprint with the backing from the TeknoDome Group.
About Elista
Founded in 2020, Elista is a leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand under the TeknoDome umbrella, aligned with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. The brand offers Smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, air coolers, and IT accessories in Indian and global markets. With a retail network of 650+ distributors and a presence in 20,000+ outlets & 600+ service centers, Elista is present in rural and urban cities. Having a strong foothold in India, Elista is present globally and Tanzania as well, building on its success in the UAE, Africa, CIS, and Asia. Elista is also strengthening its manufacturing capabilities with a new plant in Andhra Pradesh for smart TV and monitor production.
With this launch, Elista extends its commitment to solving real-world consumer technology pain points — from battery anxiety during travel to the need for safer, faster, on-the-go charging. The ELS-PBM101 brings together a compact design, magnetic wireless charging and multi-layer protection, making it a practical essential for today’s always-connected smart technology users.
Introducing the new category, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista, said, “Power banks are no longer optional, they are becoming an essential part of daily life. With our entry into this category, Elista is expanding its ecosystem to support today’s always-connected consumers by bringing together smart design, performance-driven innovation and safety. The ELS-PBM101 reflects our focus on creating a compact, fast-charging and reliable power solution that addresses everyday needs, whether consumers are commuting, travelling, working or simply away from a charging point.”
Elista ELS-PBM101 Features
The debut Elista power bank features a 10,000mAh lithium polymer cell, offering up to 20W wired fast charging and 15W magnetic wireless charging, making it compatible with the latest smartphones. The strong MegaSecure Magnetic Pad ensures stable wireless charging even when the user is moving, while Type-C input and output simplify how the device powers up and powers other devices.
Built for daily use, the power bank includes protection against overcharging, overloading and short circuits, and features LED indicators for quick battery-level checks.
Elista ELS-PBM101 Key Specifications
Battery: 10,000mAh Lithium Polymer
Colour: Black
Features: MegaSecure Magnetic Pad, multi-layer protection, LED indicators, travel-friendly 184g design
Wired Output: Up to 20W
Type-C Input: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5AWireless Output: Up to 15W
Type-C Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67AMRP: ₹3,499
Availability: The Elista ELS-PBM101 is available at leading consumer electronics stores across India as well as major online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon under ₹ 1300
The launch of the ELS-PBM101 marks an important step in Elista’s expansion into personal electronics—an area where everyday utility, safety and thoughtful design matter as much as performance. Known for its smart TVs, air conditioners, audio products and home appliances, the brand is steadily building a connected ecosystem of accessories that make daily life easier and more seamless. This progress continues to be driven by Elista’s fully automated, Industry 4.0-enabled Kadapa facility in Andhra Pradesh, which anchors its ‘Make in India for the World’ roadmap, alongside expansion plans that include a ₹500 crore MoU for a second unit in Kopparthy.
With a strong retail presence across 20,000+ outlets in India, Elista is also growing international footprint with the backing from the TeknoDome Group.
About Elista
Founded in 2020, Elista is a leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand under the TeknoDome umbrella, aligned with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. The brand offers Smart TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, air coolers, and IT accessories in Indian and global markets. With a retail network of 650+ distributors and a presence in 20,000+ outlets & 600+ service centers, Elista is present in rural and urban cities. Having a strong foothold in India, Elista is present globally and Tanzania as well, building on its success in the UAE, Africa, CIS, and Asia. Elista is also strengthening its manufacturing capabilities with a new plant in Andhra Pradesh for smart TV and monitor production.
Visual Lab ME
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