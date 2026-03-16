Cold Weather Persists Monday Ahead Of Midweek Instability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather will continue across most parts of the country on Monday, with partly cloudy skies over northern and central regions and a slight chance of light showers early in the day, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures remain below the comfort range for most areas, with cooler conditions prevailing across the highlands and plains, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to remain relatively warmer. Light rain may fall during the early morning hours in limited parts of northern and central regions, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may become active at times.The Meteorological Department warned of reduced visibility in the early morning due to fog forming over mountainous areas and parts of the plains. It also cautioned that frost may develop late at night over high mountain peaks, while wet roads in northern and central regions could become slippery where light rainfall occurs.Weather conditions are expected to stabilize temporarily on Tuesday as temperatures rise noticeably to near seasonal averages. Sunny and mild conditions are forecast across most regions, while low-lying areas including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience warmer weather under light southeasterly winds.A further slight rise in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, bringing mild to relatively warm conditions across much of the country. Clouds are expected to appear at medium and high altitudes throughout the day.However, the weather pattern is forecast to shift again by Wednesday evening as unstable atmospheric conditions begin to develop. Cloud cover is expected to thicken gradually, with rain showers initially forming in southern regions, including Aqaba, sometimes accompanied by thunder, before extending to additional parts of the country. Southeasterly winds are expected to strengthen, raising dust particularly across desert regions.The instability will be followed on Thursday by the arrival of a relatively cold and humid air mass, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and more unsettled weather. Skies are expected to turn partly cloudy to overcast across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively warmer.Rainfall is expected at intervals in northern and central regions, at times accompanied by thunder and hail, with showers possibly extending briefly to parts of the southwestern areas. Southwesterly winds are forecast to become active with strong gusts at times, raising dust particularly in desert regions.Temperatures in eastern Amman on Monday are expected to range between 15 C and 5 C, compared with 13 C and 3 C in western Amman, while Aqaba is forecast to record highs of around 26 C and lows of 13 C.